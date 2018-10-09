Energy Challenges and Business Opportunities in Asia

This policy note provides insights and policy recommendations from the private sector on energy opportunities and challenges in Asia. The analysis builds on discussions at the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) meeting on doing business in Asia, “Energy Challenges and Business Opportunities”, held on 14 March 2017 at the OECD headquarters in Paris. It examines the latest macroeconomic and energy trends and provides overview of recent energy policies, highlighting how policy makers are supporting private-sector-led investments in energy generation and energy technologies.