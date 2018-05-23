Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Navigating Uncertainty

Strategies for Innovation and Growth in Latin America
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dbddc1e3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Navigating Uncertainty: Strategies for Innovation and Growth in Latin America”, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dbddc1e3-en.
Go to top