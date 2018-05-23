Navigating Uncertainty

With an improved economic outlook, Latin America has an opportunity to lay the foundation for innovation-driven growth. This note provides insights and suggests policy recommendations from the private sector on ways to enhance productivity and innovation in Latin America. It gives an overview of regional economic and business trends, highlights public policy efforts to upgrade skills and enhance innovation, and offers private sector insights on opportunities and bottlenecks in areas such as regional integration, digital economy and skills. The analysis builds on discussions at the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) meetings on doing business in Latin America, held on 9 June 2017 in Paris, France, and in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 14 October 2017, as well as on the analysis of the Latin American Economic Outlook 2017, in addition to desk research and bilateral discussions with EMnet members.