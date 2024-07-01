The OECD seeks two-way dialogue with civil society organisations, trade unions, business associations and the general public.
- Since 1962, trade unions and businesses have had an institutional status at the OECD through Business at OECD (BIAC)and the Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC). The Secretary-General and the Council of the OECD have annual consultations with Business at OECD and TUAC, and the majority of OECD committees engage regularly as well.
- The OECD also engages directly with civil society organisations (CSOs) and with umbrella organisations.
- The OECD organises many events both at its headquarters in Paris and around the world to elicit stakeholders’ opinions on issues covered by its work. Regular consultations – in person, online or a combination of both – held by OECD Directorates inform the development or review of the Organisation’s work.
- CSOs are also part of consultative experts at the OECD, where they participate on an equal footing with other stakeholder groups. Examples include the European Environmental Bureau at committees and Working Parties of the Environment directorate and the DAC CSO reference group at the Development Assistance Committee.
- The OECD engages with young people through Youthwise, the OECD’s Youth Advisory Board, created in 2021, and consults youth organisations through YOUNG, a sounding board for governance in OECD countries and beyond.