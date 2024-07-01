Civil Society

Business at OECD (BIAC) and the Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC) to the OECD formally contribute to the Organisation’s daily work in all areas, representing business and trade union views, respectively.

The OECD regularly consults these trade groups within the framework of the Liaison Committee with International Non-Governmental Organisations of the OECD (chaired by the Secretary-General and open to all member countries) and of the OECD MCM (Meeting of the Council at Ministerial Level) Bureau, ahead of the MCM itself to which these institutional stakeholders have participated directly since 2010.