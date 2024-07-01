Youthwise, the OECD’s Youth Advisory Board, was established in 2021 with a dual mission: to foster a better understanding of international policy-making and the OECD's work among young people, and to bring forth the valuable perspectives and ideas of youth to the Organisation.

Youthwise is made up of young people aged 18 to 30. These brilliant individuals bring a diverse range of academic and professional backgrounds and interests to the table, including in fields such as artificial intelligence, education, environment, technology, gender equality, health and social care, law, politics, climate, natural sciences, social mobility, and beyond. The term of appointment for the current cohort is from April 2023 until June 2024.

For updates on any possible future Youthwise application openings, follow the OECD on social media and sign up to the civil society newsletter, as this is where any announcements would be made.

We are not currently accepting applications.

