Elsa Pilichowski

As Director for Public Governance at the OECD, she spearheads the Organisation’s efforts to support governments in building citizen trust and the OECD Reinforcing Democracy Initiative. She also leads the Directorate’s policy work on key governance issues such as budgeting, digital and open government, public procurement and infrastructure governance, better regulation, public sector integrity, public employment and furthering access to justice and achievement of the SDGs through the empowerment of youth, women and vulnerable groups.





She has recently lead the organisational and business transformation of the corporate communications function as Acting Director of Communications.



Previously, she held different positions within the Organisation including Acting Director of the Council and Executive Committee Secretariat, Advisor and then Counsellor in the Office of the Secretary-General, Deputy Head of the Eurasia Programme, and policy analyst in the Public Governance Directorate leading work in a range of governance areas.



Before joining the OECD in 2000, Ms Pilichowski held positions in the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific Region Vice President’s Office and at the World Bank Institute.



A French and Canadian national, Ms Pilichowski holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Sciences Po in Paris (1994) and a Master’s degree in International Economics from Johns Hopkins University in Washington D.C. (1997).