The OECD Directorate for Public Governance supports policy makers in both OECD member and partner countries, by providing a forum for policy dialogue and the creation of common standards and principles. We provide policy reviews and practical recommendations targeted to the reform priorities of each government. We provide comparative international data and analysis, to support public sector innovation and reform. Our networks include government officials as well as experts from the private sector, civil society organisations and trade unions.
Directorate for Public Governance
We help governments design and implement strategic, evidence-based and innovative policies to strengthen public governance, respond effectively to diverse and disruptive economic, social and environmental challenges and deliver on government’s commitments to citizens.
Who we are
How we work
The Directorate for Public Governance collaborates with three committees composed of delegates from OECD countries which steer, review and help implement the work programme.
The Public Governance Committee assist Members and Partners in developing and implementing evidence-based and innovative policies that strengthen public sector institutions’ ability to promote systemic change as way to respond to economic, social and environmental challenges and thereby improve outcomes for citizens and strengthen democracy.
The Committee of Senior Budget Officials assists Members and non-Members in ensuring fiscal sustainability and effective and efficient resource allocations through proper budgetary governance and management from a whole of government perspective.
The Regulatory Policy Committee promotes strategic, evidence-based and innovative public policy outcomes by identifying, developing, and disseminating a global vision for regulatory policy and governance; supports efforts across the whole of government and within its branches, as well as in close co-operation with its international partners and organisations when relevant, to design and deliver in collaboration with those concerned effective, efficient, resilient and equitable regulatory frameworks; strengthens public governance through regulatory policy leading to high quality, fit-for-purpose laws, regulations, standards and self-regulations that ensure transparency, legitimacy, accountability and respect for the rule of law; and in the post-pandemic world, advocate for and support the development of an agile regulatory policy that enables governments to respond to the changing environment with more flexible regulatory systems that will be more resilient to future shocks.
The main objective of the Network of Senior Officials from Centres of Government (CoG) is to explore how the centre of government can most effectively support high-quality decision making, strategic planning, policy coordination, cross-departmental monitoring of policy implementation, strategic communication, and how governments can adapt to changing needs and priorities.
Leadership
Programmes of work
Launched at the 2022 OECD Global Forum and Ministerial on Building Trust and Reinforcing Democracy, the Initiative provides evidence-based guidance and good international practices to help countries reinforce democratic values and institutions.Learn more
Strengthening institutions and building capacity for successful policy reforms in UkraineLearn more
SIGMA is a joint initiative of the OECD and the European Union. Its key objective is to strengthen the foundations for improved public governance, and hence support socio-economic development through building the capacities of the public sector.Learn more
The OECD Paris Collaborative on Green Budgeting was launched at the One Planet Summit in Paris on 12 December 2017. It aims to design new, innovative tools to assess and drive improvements in the alignment of national expenditure and revenue processes with climate and other environmental goals. This is a crucial step in achieving a central objective of the Paris Agreement on climate change as well as of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – aligning national policy frameworks and financial flows on a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and environmentally sustainable development.Learn more