The Regulatory Policy Committee promotes strategic, evidence-based and innovative public policy outcomes by identifying, developing, and disseminating a global vision for regulatory policy and governance; supports efforts across the whole of government and within its branches, as well as in close co-operation with its international partners and organisations when relevant, to design and deliver in collaboration with those concerned effective, efficient, resilient and equitable regulatory frameworks; strengthens public governance through regulatory policy leading to high quality, fit-for-purpose laws, regulations, standards and self-regulations that ensure transparency, legitimacy, accountability and respect for the rule of law; and in the post-pandemic world, advocate for and support the development of an agile regulatory policy that enables governments to respond to the changing environment with more flexible regulatory systems that will be more resilient to future shocks.