Have any questions or want to find out more about Youthwise? Contact us by email: youthwise@oecd.org
Youthwise: The OECD's Youth Advisory Board - 2023 Cohort
Achraf Chahyd
25 years old, Netherlands
Co-founder of a tech start-up
I am 25 years old and from the Netherlands. I studied in information & communication technology at the University of Applied Sciences in Utrecht. After my studies, I started my own company, Classifact Europe, which has developed a system that facilitates good and inclusive AI through a gamified data labelling system. We are focusing on Inclusive AI and entrepreneurship.
Adina Nivukoski
23 years old, Finland
Law student, columnist and activist
I am a 23-year-old education and women's rights activist, law student and a columnist. I’ve worked as the president of the Finnish secondary student Union, and UNESCO youth delegate of Finland, taking part in the Finnish official delegation to UNESCO education commission, and the European Law student delegates on women's rights to UN 2023.
Alexandros Skouris
23 years old, Greece
PhD Fellow in Infection Immunity and Inflammation and Non-profit Co-Founder
I am a PhD Fellow in Infection, Immunity and Inflammation at Rutgers University, USA. Prior to this, I worked for the UK's Department of Health while pursuing my MSc in Health Policy at LSE and I obtained my BSc in Molecular Biology in Greece, where I founded iGEM Thrace. I am passionate about Biotechnology Innovation, Healthcare and Global Health Policy.
Alexis Balimann
26 years old, Switzerland
Master’s Student and Eco Start-up Co-founder
I am a masters student in sustainable development, committee member of the environmental NGO Swiss Youth for Climate, co-founder of an eco-responsible start-up providing organic, local, and packaging-free agricultural product baskets, and work as an impact-driven and sustainability consultant. I believe politicians should adopt a systemic and long-term approach to socio-environmental issues to achieve a sustainable transformation of our world.
Ally Zlatar
25 years old, Canada
UK University Lecturer of Arts Research Methodologies; activist and artist
I am an artist and activist, and I founded The Starving Artist initiative and scholarship fund, advocating for systemic reform and supporting those with eating disorders. My campaign "This Body of Mine" promotes migrant experiences through art, and has been recognized by several prestigious awards including The Princess Diana Legacy Award and King Hamad Award for Youth Empowerment.
Anahera Nin
25 years old, New Zealand
Senior Policy & Engagement Advisor
I am a product of my Māori, Chinese and European ancestors and the communities I’ve been raised by. I work in the indigenous climate space for New Zealand's Environment Ministry and am involved with my tribes throughout Aotearoa New Zealand in various environmental and cultural initiatives. I am passionate about our changing climate, promoting youth voices and indigenous rights on local, national and international levels.
Beom Joon Baek
26 years old, Korea
Software Engineer and Masters Student
I am a software engineer and a part-time masters student studying AI. I come from Korea and currently live in New York. I care deeply about privacy and data values. I co-lead a youth advocacy organization teaching young people around the world how to use technology responsibly. I wish to engage in conversation about how AI can change the world.
Berenice Valencia Fernández
27 years old, Mexico
Policy Researcher
I recently got a masters in Sociology from Cambridge University and I work in Mexico as a policy researcher. I am interested in the intersections of labour, colonialism, gender, and ecology. My dream and my goal is to leverage the “green transition” to guarantee fair jobs for everyone -particularly young women in the Global South- while we rescue our planet.
Berk Sürücü
23 years old, Türkiye
Batchelor’s Student and Tutor
I am majoring in English Language and Literature & Political Science and International Relations. I have been enrolled in NGOs, and I have been a coding & robotics tutor for kids for over eight years. What my experiences made me come to realise over and over again is, education is the key to any problem that lies ahead of us.
Claudia Verheyen
27 years old, Belgium and Poland
PhD Researcher and Student in Chemistry, and President of the Young Royal Chemical Society of Flanders
I am a PhD student at the University of Antwerp and UMons, where I work on the conversion of CO2 with the use of a very energetic gas called plasma. The choice of my topic was easy since it allows me to combine my passion for the environment with my interest in chemistry.
Finja Eilts
25 years old, Germany
Medical Student
I am a medical student from Germany and studying in the Netherlands with an interest in equal access to health care and well-being. I am currently working on the topic of planetary health. As a working-class child, I believe that social mobility is the key to thriving societies.
Jacqueline Casserly
24 years old, Ireland
Student Union President
I am from Dublin and I have a B.A. (Honours) in Arts & Humanities, majoring in Psychology in Carlow College. I am the Student Union President for Carlow College, representing Carlow College students on campus, local, national and European level. I am also a Climate-Justice youth activist with the National Youth Council (NYCI), Spunout and Eurodesk.
Kendra-Jean Nwamadi
21 years old, United Kingdom
Medical Student
I am a medical student based in Wales with an interest in health policy. I lead student-run initiatives in South Wales with the aim of creating sustainable interventions for communities who struggle to access healthcare services. I believe that targeting community health can have a huge impact in tackling healthcare disparities that persist globally and improve healthcare outcomes for all.
Kibiriti Majuto
24 years old, United States
Litigation Assistant
My work is at the intersection of protecting the people, plants, animals, and natural systems that we depend on. My interests revolve around climate adaptation, immigration justice, and building resilient social systems. I believe young people are essential in building a circular economy, while transforming 21st century laws and policies to meet the challenges of my generation and beyond.
Magnus við Streym
26 years old, Denmark and Iceland
Master's student
My name is Magnus, and I come from the Faroe Islands and Iceland. I am currently writing my master thesis in history. I am also the president of the Faroese National Union of Students. I am passionate about the subjects of access to education and equality.
Michele Castrezzati
22 years old, Italy
Bachelor's Student and Youth Fellow
I'm currently studying Sociology at the University of Trento and working as a Youth Fellow for the International Youth Think Tank. I'm interested in merging social and environmental sciences to understand the impacts of the climate crisis. I want to let others express their full potential. For this reason, I aspire to become a teacher one day.
Nikita Feiz
30 years old, Sweden
Trade Lawyer
I am a lawyer currently working at the National Board of Trade Sweden. The world is facing many challenges today. That is why I am passionate about inclusive decision-making that considers diverse perspectives across generational boundaries to address today's challenges. I strongly believe in economic and social cooperation as a mean to strengthen and connect our societies.
Pablo Iribarren
30 years old, Spain
Infrastruction Finance Specialist
I am a finance professional from Spain who is passionate about developing inclusive infrastructure. I am convinced that unlocking finance for climate action is the main challenge ahead to reach a fair and sustainable climate transition. As a member of the LGBTI+ community, fighting inequalities is part of my core values, which drive my work as an activist and an infrastructure finance specialist.
Pascual Gonzalez
23 years old, Colombia and Hungary
Mapping Coordinator of the Amazon
I am a geographer working with maps and data for an environmental non-profit in Washington DC. I also hold a master's degree in Development Studies from the University of Cambridge. I believe that young people today are uniquely positioned to leverage both the digital and green transitions in order to build a more equitable, sustainable world.
Phoebe Britten
18 years old, Australia
Law student, English tutor and executive podcast producer
I’m passionate about international human rights, sustainable development, political economy, and ensuring substantive equality for women through responsive economic and social policies. As someone from regional Australia, I believe that diverse youth perspectives are needed to make sure that global stakeholders achieve the best outcomes for our generation. I hope I can use this platform to develop my active citizenship.
Samantha Brenes Mora
21 years old, Costa Rica
Political Science Student
I’m an advanced Political Science student with interest and experience in gender, electoral processes, democratic education, and research. I have made an effort to make visible the work of women in different fields, mainly in politics. We have strong voices that resonate, but we still don’t make up a significant number of women presidents, prime ministers and other leaders worldwide.
Vidmantė Krušinskaitė
20 years old, Lithuania
Political Science Student
I’m a Lithuanian Political Science student at Vilnius University passionate about youth NGO work! I'm a member of Student Representation, a Board Member of municipality-level youth representation and a former European Democrat Students Vice-Chair of "Policies for Europe" group. I'm interested in bettering living conditions for young people and strategic communication in politics.