15 June



Andrea represented Youthwise at the OECD Global Forum on Responsible Business Conduct, following a presentation and round table hosted by the OECD Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs with Youthwise members on Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) at the end of July. Andrea was joined by Tyler Gillard, Head of Due Diligence, OECD Centre for Responsible Business Conduct and other prominent leaders from the business community.

Andrea talked about the importance of intergenerational dialogue, the need to work in partnership with the private sector to improve communities and working conditions around the world, and the need to allow young people to lead and be heard at future Responsible Business Conduct Forums. “RBC should not be something nice to have, something forced by legislation, but naturally integrated part of the business model, mission, vision and values of the organization, and even part of the company’s culture. Businesses need to look both inward – towards their employees – and outward – towards their communities.”



21 June



Youthwise met with five Permanent Representatives to the OECD to discuss the Organisation’s revised Vision Statement. The Statement’s aim is to reaffirm the OECD’s core values, its commitment to addressing present and future challenges, and provide a refreshed outlook for the Organisation.

The brainstorming session was an opportunity for Youthwise to share their reactions to the draft and to engage with then Dutch Ambassador Biessen, Canadian Ambassador Chenette, Turkish Ambassador Alkin, then Spanish Ambassador Escudero and Slovak Ambassador Ružička on the issues and values covered.

In particular, Youthwise underscored that the climate and biodiversity crises are existential and require immediate action. Moreover, sustainable jobs and the future of work (including digitalisation, the gig economy, skills, and entrepreneurship) were focal points of discussion. How to best enact change and what role the OECD should have on the international stage was also deliberated.

The exchange provided valuable youth perspectives to the Ambassadors who will continue working on the Vision Statement over the coming months.



28 June

Zilfi represented her Youthwise colleagues at the launch of the Trade Union Advisory Committee (TUAC) Youth Network and webinar “Young people exiting the crisis”. Zilfi joined young trade unionists and then-Ambassador Muriel Penicaud, Permanent Representative of France to the OECD, to talk about the importance of including young people in the conversations about the world of work after the pandemic.

Zilfi talked about the need to focus on the accessibility of education, and the importance of highlighting the nexus between healthcare and nutrition, unequal access to work, and rising debt levels as being issues that need urgent attention. "It feels like youth is in an experimental case study in this pandemic where the governments act as researchers and look at how we struggle."