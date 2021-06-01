OECD Home
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann

Mathias Cormann was appointed as the Secretary-General of the OECD on 1 June 2021, for a five-year term.

» Vision Statement for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

» Watch the handover ceremony between Secretaries-General 

 

» Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level (MCM), Introductory Remarks by Mathias Cormann 
1 June 2021

» Statement from OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann on the outcome of the G7 Finance Ministers’ Meeting
5 June 2021

 

» To interview the Secretary-General, journalists are invited to contact Carol Guthrie or +33 1 4524 8090.

