8 June

At the invitation of the Italian Chairmanship of the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), Youthwise participated in a workshop with 70 youth delegates to discuss the future young people want. (See 10 June below)



9 June

Youthwise 2022 met with the OECD Environment Directorate’s Kumi Kitamori and Andrew Prag for an in-person brainstorming session. At the workshop, Youthwise learnt about the OECD’s horizontal Project Integrating Climate and Economic Resilience and discussed ways to contribute to the directorate's ongoing work.

Youthwise 2022 met also with the Centre for Inclusion, Well-being, Sustainability and Equal Opportunity (WISE) for an in-person brainstorming session on social mobility. At the workshop, WISE experts Romina Boarini and Emanuele Ciani presented their work and exchanged perspectives with Youthwise on how to combat rising inequalities.



10 June

Takeaways from the workshop held on 8 June were conveyed by two Youthwise members, Ilaria Foroni and Jack Pepilinski, to Ministers during the Ministerial Council Meeting session on Youth: "The Future Youth Want - Elements of a Youth Manifesto". It marked the first time young people participated in an OECD Ministerial Meeting. Read their speeches.



21 June

Ahead of the Fourth OECD Ministerial Summit on Productivity, two Youthwise members were invited to participate in an event titled "The Youth Side of Productivity" co-hosted by the OECD's Latin America and Caribbean Programme (LAC) and the Australia Latam Emerging Leaders Dialogue (ALELD).

Youthwise members Rebeca Quesada Molina from Costa Rica and Erika Xananine Calvillo Ramirez from Mexico spoke at a panel on the future of work and offered youth perspectives on how to improve skills acquisition, the school-to-work transition and human-centred productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean.