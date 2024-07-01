The 2022 OECD's Youth Advisory Board was made up of 24 people aged 18-29 from 25 OECD member countries who focused on how we can build an inclusive and green future for and with young people, in line with the OECD’s policy priorities. Their mandate saw them learning about the OECD’s policy work and putting forward their perspectives through events, speaking opportunities and exchanges with experts.
About Youthwise 2022
Placing youth at the centre of the OECD: Youthwise insights for the way forward
After a year of learning about and engaging with the OECD’s policy work Youthwise 2022 marked their end of their mandate with their legacy piece. In it, they share their vision for the future of working with and for youth in policy and beyond.
The Future Youth Want: Elements of a Youth Manifesto
The 2022 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting Chair, Italy, convened a workshop with Youthwise, youth organisations and OECD experts. The outputs were relayed to Ministers, marking the first formal invitation for youth to join the OECD’s highest-level meeting.
Activities of Youthwise 2022 Cohort
1 December
Beyza Bostanci participated as a panelist at the "Building Future-Ready VET Systems" conference in Istanbul, Türkiye. The conference provided peer-learning opportunities for policymakers and social partners in OECD countries and beyond, addressing policies and practices to make vocational education and training (VET) systems responsive, flexible, innovative, and capable of supporting learners’ transition into a changing world of work.
13 December
João Gomes joined the discussion in the Twin Transition (Green and Digital) and Artificial Intelligence Roundtables at the OECD Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting hosted in Gran Canaria, Spain. These sessions provided an update on the latest research on “Twin Transition” and Artificial Intelligence sharing also the perspectives on the possible challenges, solutions, and opportunities that stakeholders and experts are finding on these topics.
9 November
Jonathan van de Gronden joined the panel discussion for the webinar “Unlocking the potential of youth-led social enterprises” organised by the OECD’s Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities (CFE). This launch event, as part of the Global Action for Promoting Social and Solidarity Economy Ecosystems, brought together voices from policymaking, international networks, and, most importantly, young social entrepreneurs, also as part of the OECD Stand By Youth initiative.
10 November
As part of the OECD COP27 Virtual Pavilion, Youthwise co-created and developed an event alongside OECD Environment experts, titled “Youthwise: Can we leverage the energy crisis to create green and inclusive societies?”. The event focused on how, given the energy crisis, we can protect the most vulnerable people while, at the same time, bringing about changes that will allow society to become more just, inclusive, and green, including by maintaining momentum on climate objectives.
25 November
Michael Bakare participated in the launch event of the new Observatory on Social Mobility and Equal Opportunity at the OECD headquarters in Paris, France. The roundtable discussion brought together policymakers and key stakeholders from across OECD countries to explore how social mobility and equal opportunity can be achieved on the ground.
17 October
Youthwise attended a roundtable organised by the OECD Civil Society Information Society Advisory Council (CSISAC), the body that manages civil society engagement for the Committee on the Digital Economy Policy (CDEP). During the roundtable, Youthwise members shared their perspectives on the digital and green twin transitions. These perspectives will feed into the written civil society contribution to the OECD Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting Dec 13-15.
27 October
Youthwise members joined a meeting of the OECD’s Forum Engagement Group (FEG) on the Future of Work and took part in a discussion on the School-to-Work Transition. The FEG presented the preliminary results of a multi-national survey to assess the knowledge gaps that youth are expressing in this transition, after which Youthwise members were invited to give their thoughts and feedback. Members' inputs will help affirm and steer the FEG's work on the topic going forward.
16 September
Youthwise met with representatives of the OECD Civil Society Information Society Advisory Council (CSISAC), the body that manages civil society engagement for the Committee on the Digital Economy Policy (CDEP). CSISAC representatives shared plans to include Youthwise input in civil society consultations that will feed into the OECD Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting taking place in December.
Youthwise members also met with colleagues from the OECD Environment Directorate to discuss the co-organisation of an event at the OECD COP27 Virtual Pavilion.
20 July
Victoria Reeser participated in a high-level advisory panel for the OECD Horizontal Project on Climate and Economic Resilience. The panel discussed ways in which momentum for net-zero emissions and climate-related investment can be maintained given the rapidly changing global landscapes and increasingly volatile financial situation.
8 June
At the invitation of the Italian Chairmanship of the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), Youthwise participated in a workshop with 70 youth delegates to discuss the future young people want. (See 10 June below)
9 June
Youthwise 2022 met with the OECD Environment Directorate’s Kumi Kitamori and Andrew Prag for an in-person brainstorming session. At the workshop, Youthwise learnt about the OECD’s horizontal Project Integrating Climate and Economic Resilience and discussed ways to contribute to the directorate's ongoing work.
Youthwise 2022 met also with the Centre for Inclusion, Well-being, Sustainability and Equal Opportunity (WISE) for an in-person brainstorming session on social mobility. At the workshop, WISE experts Romina Boarini and Emanuele Ciani presented their work and exchanged perspectives with Youthwise on how to combat rising inequalities.
10 June
Takeaways from the workshop held on 8 June were conveyed by two Youthwise members, Ilaria Foroni and Jack Pepilinski, to Ministers during the Ministerial Council Meeting session on Youth: "The Future Youth Want - Elements of a Youth Manifesto". It marked the first time young people participated in an OECD Ministerial Meeting. Read their speeches.
21 June
Ahead of the Fourth OECD Ministerial Summit on Productivity, two Youthwise members were invited to participate in an event titled "The Youth Side of Productivity" co-hosted by the OECD's Latin America and Caribbean Programme (LAC) and the Australia Latam Emerging Leaders Dialogue (ALELD).
Youthwise members Rebeca Quesada Molina from Costa Rica and Erika Xananine Calvillo Ramirez from Mexico spoke at a panel on the future of work and offered youth perspectives on how to improve skills acquisition, the school-to-work transition and human-centred productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean.
7 April
Youthwise 2022 participated in its first workshop of the year, joined by Carol Guthrie, Head of Stakeholder Engagement at the OECD. The goal of the session was to explore what Youthwise can do in 2022 to promote and embody inclusive and meaningful youth participation.
The workshop kicked off with introductory remarks by the OECD and a video from Youthwise 2021 member Manpreet Deol, where she talked about her experience in Youthwise and shared some tips for the incoming members. Following Manpreet's video, 2022 Youthwise members Victoria Reeser and Xananine Calvillo Ramirez spoke about their experience contributing to the OECD Environment Ministerial Meeting. Then, members gave a presentation on how to improve youth engagement, which was followed by them discussing their ideas on challenges and solutions in 4 breakout sessions. The discussion that ensued covered various topics, from promoting civic education and local engagement, to boosting digital skills or reaching out to marginalised communities.
The exchange provided valuable perspectives and a great starting point for shaping our programme of work this year.
20 April
Read the Forum Network articles by OECD Youthwise members:
- "Enhancing environmental justice and the meaningful involvement of all people in decision-making processes" by Erika Xananine Calvillo Ramirez
- "Moving to Net Zero—Closing the ambition gaps on climate mitigation and adaptation" by Victoria Reeser
10 March
First informal meeting where the new Youthwise members 2022 initiated discussions on their work programme and next steps.
21 March
Youthwise was officially launched during a high-level panel of policymakers and members of youth organisations to discuss the main findings of the OECD policy paper “Delivering for youth: How governments can put young people at the centre of the recovery”, compiling the views of youth organisations from 72 countries on their experiences through the COVID-19 crisis, and analysing national response and recovery plans across OECD countries.
Speakers' contributions centred on how governments can strengthen public governance approaches to deliver a fair, inclusive and resilient recovery for young people. Marine Marty, the Youthwise member on the panel shared insights on youth participation.
31 March
Members of Youthwise were invited to contribute to the OECD Environment Ministerial Meeting, the first one since 2016, to bring young people's perspectives.
Two members of Youthwise 2022, Victoria Reeser, American environmental economist, addressed the plenary session alongside the Secretary-General and Erika Xananine Calvillo Ramirez, Mexican climate and indigenous rights activist, spoke at the climate justice breakout session. Manpreet Deol, a member of Youthwise 2021 was also invited by the US Chair to share her remarks in the breakout session on the green and digital transitions.
Meet the 2022 cohort
Agata Meysner
24 years old, Poland
Youth Activist and Policy Analyst
I am an activist and an environmentalist. My goal is to empower young people to become climate change makers in their communities. My experience has focused on youth engagement in decision making processes as well as advocacy on EU climate and environmental issues. I hold an MSc in Public Policy with a specialisation in the circular economy and environment and an LLB in European Law.
Amelie Klemm
19 years old, Germany
High School Graduate applying for art schools
I am an art student from Germany, passionate about climate justice and equality for all. I want to be part of the change, a change to spark international and intergenerational conversations. I believe we should stop underestimating the power of language and art as a universal way to express thoughts. Creativity will serve as soil for a green and inclusive future.
Arthur Thirion
24 years old, France and Ireland
Materials Scientist and Master's Candidate
I am a materials engineer currently working as a researcher on bio-based material solutions in the construction industry. I am also studying part-time towards a Master’s degree in Wood Technology in Switzerland. My aim is to use this platform to help tackle climate change issues by raising awareness about how science can ensure equitable climate adaptation solutions.
Beyza Fatma Bostanci
22 years old, Türkiye
Nurse & Digital Artist
I am a nurse, an artist and I study web design. I’m also interested in languages and in psychiatry. In my opinion, the world is in a critical situation and we should focus on educating young people about the challenges our planet is facing. We must improve both the quality and the accessibility of education.
Charlie Tseng
27 years old, New Zealand
Urban Designer
Kia ora, my name is Charlie. As an urban designer working in New Zealand, I believe that a youth-friendly city is a city that works for everyone. I hope my passion for universal design, transportation and youth participation will contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future not only for young people, but for everyone.
Erika Xananine Calvillo Ramirez
22 years old, Mexico
Indigenous Rights & Climate Activist
I am a ngiwa descendant, a socio-environmental activist and advocate. I co-founded a youth collective. In my work, I focus on communitarian work, non-violent action, climate justice, decolonisation and solidarity economy. I believe that now is our time to repair not only the climate, but also the historical damage inflicted on the global south.
Faris Sider
24 years old, Austria
Law School Graduate & Project Consultant
I recently graduated from law school and I am now starting a job in Berlin as a project consultant for a public affairs firm. After having the opportunity to gain insight into different multilateral organisations, I am convinced that multilateralism and youth participation are two vital tools for a green and inclusive future.
Ilaria Foroni
24 years old, Italy
Arts Management Student & Researcher
I work in the cultural policy and arts management field and I am a research fellow at the Ca’ Foscari University in Venice. My aim is to support and enhance the performing arts and cultural sector. I believe cultural production has the power to express and deeply understand the complexity of the contemporary world.
Jack Peplinski
20 years old, Canada
Software Engineering & Business Student
I am currently studying software engineering and business at Western University and the Ivey Business School in London, Ontario. I am interested in technology's capacity to improve people's lives globally. I am also president of one of the largest tech club at my university, Western Founders Network which organises some of Canada's largest student-led tech-focused events.
Jemima Astrid Brennen
23 years old, Norway and United Kingdom
Intern at the Norwegian Embassy in Budapest
With the hope of making science a fundamental part of policy making, I chose to pursue a Master’s in International Security. I believe young people of all backgrounds need transparent access to their governments’ decision making so they can more easily understand and challenge policies that will affect their future.
João Gomes
25 years old, Portugal
Medical Doctor
I am a medical doctor and have studied in Porto, Warsaw and London. Currently, I am completing a Master’s in Healthcare Economics and Management while working full-time in the field of MedTech. I am looking to fulfil the global health mission of democratising access to healthcare through technology and I am deeply interested and actively engaged in public health and European policy.
Jonathan van de Gronden
22 years old, the Netherlands
History & Politics Student
My background is in public administration and I am currently working on the UN humanitarian reforms as an intern at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While serving on the board of a global student organisation, I got excited about the ways in which social entrepreneurship could help shape a sustainable future.
Joshua Preece
29 years old, Australia
Psychiatry Registrar
I am a doctor and a law and economics graduate. I believe economic growth needs to be demographically and geographically inclusive. There are 35 coal mine sites within 2 hours of my hometown –we need a global green economic transition that will not leave rural regions behind. Growing up working-class, I want young people to have the same upward mobility I was lucky to have.
Leo Ajdinovic
28 years old, Slovenia
Risk Manager
I am a risk manager at a reinsurance company, and a Master’s student in Quantitative Finance with a passion for diversity and inclusion. I live in Switzerland, belong to Slovenia, and I am descended from Bosnia & Herzegovina. I believe in the importance of diversity & inclusion, financial literacy, and communication for creating an inclusive and green future.
Luis Garcia-Baquero
25 years old, Spain
Associate Product Manager and Start-up Co-Founder
I am a sustainable innovation enthusiast. My main motivation is to make a social impact using the latest technological advances. I completed a Master's degree in smart cities, and another one in AI, and gained experience as a data scientist and product manager at Airbus. Now I want to apply everything I have learned to contribute to the work of the OECD.
Marine Marty
25 years old, Switzerland
Public Affairs and Thought Leadership Specialist
I would define myself as a policy-geek who has always been passionate about the interplay between government regulations, society and the economy. I am currently working for the Adecco Group as a public affairs and thought leadership specialist with a focus on labour market policies and the future of work.
Mehdi Matagne
24 years old, Belgium
Global Studies Student
I am from Brussels and I am currently living in Tokyo. I hold a Bachelor’s in Law, and I am now pursuing an MA in Global Studies at Sophia University. My focus is on the relations between Japan and Europe. Having lived in multiple countries, I have witnessed the importance of international cooperation and I want to work to create a more inclusive and united world.
Michael Bakare
20 years old, United Kingdom
Philosophy, Politics and Economics Student
I am 21 years old and come from London. I am currently in my final year studying Philosophy, Politics & Economics at the University of Oxford. I have a real passion for social mobility and questioning how we can build a future that is inclusive and equitable. Both within and outside of university I have worked on initiatives to further access in education.
Rebeca Quesada
24 years old, Costa Rica
Supply Chain Buyer
My background is in foreign trade and customs administration. I believe international policy making can help improve quality of life for all. In my spare time, I dance, hike and volunteer on social and environmental projects. I dream of a world where nobody has to leave home for a better life, and where education, job opportunities and human rights are a reality for all.
Sakura Takahashi
18 years old, Japan
Geospatial Analysis Student
I am interested in utilising data in business and policy making to promote more economically and environmentally sustainable development. I would like to create a society where humans and nature can coexist in harmony, neither overwhelming nor being overwhelmed by each other.
Simón Yantani
27 years old, Chile
Public Sector Specialist
I am a political scientist. At university, I worked with volunteer organisations for subnational political engagement in a highly centralized country, and promoted international relations among youth. Today, as a young professional, I aim to continue engaging with Chilean youth on the 2030 Agenda, and I am interested in bridging the intergenerational communication gap.
Suzanna Danga
26 years old, Latvia
University Assistant
My Bachelor’s degree sparked my passion for foreign policy and environmental law. Becoming a mother made me realise how fragile human life is, how exceptional nature is and why we must protect both. I believe this is the right moment for countries to shift their focus to sustainable energy. It is the moment for young people to “roar” for a green future.
Victoria Reeser
25 years old, United States
Environmental Economist
I work as an environmental economist in London. I hold a Master’s degree from the University of Cambridge in Development Studies. I am also an artist and spend my free time painting and dancing. I believe an inclusive and green future will require reinvention of our societies’ resources to increase accessibility for young people.
Yunjoo Cho
22 years old, Korea
Environmental Health Science & Geography Student
I am highly interested in climate change and biodiversity, and how they are related to the responsibilities of governments and industries. I work as a project manager at a non-profit environmental youth organisation and I am also interested in environmental education.
