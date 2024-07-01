The Network of Communication Officers on Migration (NETCOM) brings together communication officers and political advisers working in OECD member governments, along with other interested stakeholders, to discuss communication objectives and challenges in the area of migration and integration. This is a space for NETCOM members and friends to share experiences and consult integration resources. We welcome contributions of articles and good practice stories.
OECD Network of Communication Officers on Migration
Good communications can be a powerful tool in support of migrant integration. This site brings together articles and good practice examples from the OECD Network of Communication Officers on Migration, complemented by OECD resources.