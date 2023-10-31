DAC Network on Gender Equality 

The Gendernet convenes experts from DAC governments specialised in gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. They take collective action to improve the quality, effectiveness and impact of development co-operation by identifying innovative approaches to gender equality and ensuring that resources and implementation match policy commitments.

The Network provides members with a forum for evidence-based policy development, peer learning and strategic planning. It also partners with relevant development actors, including multilateral organisations and development banks, development finance institutions, civil society --including women’s organisations--, as well as private actors and research institutes.