Global Affairs Canada’s approach to feminist evaluation practices

Since the launch of Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy, GAC has engaged in an incremental process to integrate a feminist approach into its evaluation practices. The process includes collaboration with feminist evaluation researchers, academics, practitioners and experts from the Global North and the Global South, as well as Canadian and international civil society. GAC’s feminist evaluations aim to:

explore power relations and focus on the systemic or structural causes of inequalities and discrimination that may be present in the context of a programme or policy

encourage collaborative Global North and Global South partnerships that involve learning and exchanging with local cultures to empower participants and seek transformative change

emphasise the voices of women and other marginalised groups by employing participatory processes, placing them at the centre of the evaluation process

enable those with lived experiences and contextual and cultural understanding of power dynamics and gender issues to guide and carry out evaluation practices

facilitate ongoing reflection and dialogue, allowing room to adapt to evolving needs and information

place importance on the evaluation process, not just the findings

actively support social justice agendas.

GAC designed the Gender Equality and Empowerment Measurement (GEM) tool for evaluating gender equality and empowerment outcomes for women and girls in the Middle East and Maghreb. This peer-reviewed tool uses a feminist lens to capture qualitative data on gender equality and empowerment project outcomes. It employs participatory approaches to capture the voices and perspectives of project participants on their experiences of empowerment. Additionally, the GEM tool gathers information on cultural, legal, and societal factors that may enable, or hinder, empowerment.

In 2020, GAC designed and implemented its first fully feminist evaluation process with the Formative Evaluation of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Programme. The evaluation team, supported by global experts, developed a framework to operationalise feminist evaluation principles in each phase of the evaluation process and to help the team reflect and document learning along the way.