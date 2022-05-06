Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls

DAC Guidance for Development Partners
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0bddfa8f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls: DAC Guidance for Development Partners, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0bddfa8f-en.
Go to top