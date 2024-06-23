Ambassadors

Research and working papers with deep dives and findings
Australia
Brendan Pearson
Austria
Gerhard Jandl
Belgium
Régine Vandriessche
Canada
Madeleine Chenette
Chile
Francisco Saffie Gatica
Czech Republic
Aleš Chmelař
Colombia
Luis Fernando Medina
Costa Rica
Elías Soley
Denmark
Martin Bille Hermann
Estonia
Priit Pallum
Finland
Pasi-Heikki Vaaranmaa
France
Amélie de Montchalin
Germany
Michaela Spaeth
Greece
George Pagoulatos
Hungary
Eszter Bálint
Iceland
Unnur Orradóttir Ramette
Ireland
Gerard Keown
Israel
Haim Assaraf
Italy
Luca Sabbatucci
Japan
Jun Shimmi
Korea
Sangdae Choi
Latvia
Abelis Indulis
Lithuania
Lina Viltrakiené
Luxembourg
Nadia Ernzer
Mexico
Helena Sybel Galván Gómez
Netherlands
Jochem Wiers
New Zealand
Caroline Peta Bilkey
Norway
Halvor Hvideberg
Poland
Jarosław Ćwiek-Karpowicz
Portugal
Manuel Lobo Antunes
Slovak Republic
František Ružička
Slovenia
Peter Ješovnik
Spain
Ximo Puig I Ferrer
Sweden
Helena Sångeland
Switzerland
Catherine Cudré-Mauroux
Türkiye
Kerem Alkin
United Kingdom
Natacha Alexander
United States
Sean Maloney
European Union
Christina Kokkinakis