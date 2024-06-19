Ambassador László Turóczy took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Hungary to the OECD on 23 April 2019.

Mr Turóczy holds an MSc in Economics from the Faculty of Economics of the Budapest University of Economic Sciences and Public Administration (2002). During his university studies he completed the Deutschsprachiger Studiengang in Betriebswirtschaftslehre (German Language Business Management Studies) of the Universität Passau and the Budapest University of Economic Sciences and Public Administration (2001) and spent a semester at the Central Missouri State University (2000).



Mr Turóczy started his professional career in 2001 as a macro-economic analyst, at Hungary’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. He then continued as Head of Division and later as Deputy Head of Department at the Economics Department of the Ministry until 2010.



From 2010 to 2012, Mr Turóczy was head of the Competitiveness Department of the Ministry for National Economy. From 2012, he held the position of Deputy State Secretary responsible for competitiveness. In 2014, Mr Turóczy also became responsible for economic and territorial planning. From 2017, Mr Turóczy was head of the Secretariat of Hungary’s National Competitiveness Council.



He resigned from his position as Deputy State Secretary in March 2019 to serve as Hungary’s Ambassador to the OECD and the UNESCO.



Mr Turóczy is married.

