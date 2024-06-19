Ambassador Sean Patrick Maloney took up his duties as Permanent Representative of the United States to the OECD on 2 April 2024.

Formerly a U.S. congressman, he was elected five times to represent New York’s 18th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, serving from 2013-2023. While in Congress, Representative Maloney chaired both the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure as well as the Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee of the House Committee on Agriculture. He served as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and was elected by his colleagues to House leadership in 2020. He is the author of more than 40 pieces of legislation that have become law.

Prior to serving in Congress, Ambassador Maloney served as President Clinton’s White House staff secretary, helped found a financial services software company, and worked as a partner at two global law firms.

Raised in Hanover, New Hampshire as the youngest of six siblings, Ambassador Maloney attended public elementary and high schools before earning undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. He worked as a volunteer with the Jesuits in rural Peru between college and law school from 1988-89.

Ambassador Maloney was the first openly LGBT person ever elected to Congress from New York and the highest ranking openly LGBT person ever to serve in the House. He and his husband, Randy Florke, recently celebrated their 30th anniversary and have raised three children together.