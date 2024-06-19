Ambassador Jun Shimmi took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Japan to the OECD on 16 December 2022.

Mr. Shimmi is a career diplomat who joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1983. He took his first position abroad in 1999 and became First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations.

After a few years as Director of the First International Economic Affairs Division of the Economic Affairs Bureau (2001-2003), he became Private Secretary to the Chief Cabinet Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office.

In 2005, Mr. Shimmi was appointed Director of the National Security Policy Division of the Foreign Policy Bureau before going back abroad as Minister for the Embassy of Japan in the United States of America (2007-2010).

He was then appointed Ambassador of Japan in Ethiopia and Djibouti in 2010 before holding several positions as Deputy Director-General and Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2016, he became Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Slovak Republic and in 2020, Ambassador and representative of the Japanese government for Trade and International Economy, then Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Mr. Shimmi graduated from Hitotsubashi University, Faculty of Law.