Ambassador Luis Fernando Medina Sierra took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Colombia to the OECD on 24 October 2022.

Mr. Medina Sierra is an economist and philosopher of international reputation.



He has been a professor in multiple prestigious schools, in particular in the Department of Political Science of the Universidad Carlos III in Madrid, the University of Virginia, the University of Chicago and, as guest professor, at several universities in Colombia and Mexico.



He is the author of several books on formal models of economics, most notably: “A Unified Theory of Collective Action and Social Change” (2007), “Beyond the Turnout Paradox: The Political Economy of Electoral Participation” (2018) and “Socialism, History and Utopia” (2019), and published numerous scholarly articles on economic matters.



Mr. Medina Sierra holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, a Master of Art and bachelor’s degrees in economics from the Universidad de los Andes and a Bachelor’s in philosophy from the Universidad Nacional of Colombia.

