Ambassador Gerhard Jandl took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Austria to the OECD on 7 March 2022.

Mr Jandl was born in Vienna/Austria in 1962 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Graz, as well as a Master’s and a Doctor’s degree in Law from the University of Vienna.



He joined the Austrian Foreign Service in 1986. Abroad, he served with the Embassies in Cairo and Tunis and with the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York; and in the Foreign Ministry with the Economic Department, the Legal Department, and as Head of the Balkans Division. Later, Mr Jandl was the Austrian Ambassador to Sarajevo (2000-05) and to Belgrade (2005-08). From 2009 to 2018, he served as the Security Policy Director at the Foreign Ministry.



Prior to taking up his duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Austria to the OECD, Mr Jandl was the Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. He has published a number of articles on foreign policy, on international law and on economics.

Mr Jandl is married.

