Ambassador Amélie de Montchalin took up her duties as Permanent Representative of France to the OECD in Paris on 30 November 2022.

Ms de Montchalin holds degrees in economics from the University of Paris-Dauphine and HEC Paris, in history from the University of Paris IV-Sorbonne and in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.



An economist by training, she worked on inflation, economic financing, and systemic risk management issues at the time of the Eurozone crisis at Exane BNP Paribas and then within the management of the AXA Group as Director of Foresight and Public Policy. She actively participated in 2015-2016 in the work on the financing of the ecological transition by private investors, notably within the Task Force on Climate Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and the European Commission's High-Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance.



Elected in June 2017 as Députée for Essonne, member of the Finance Committee, she was responsible for the budget for the presidential majority in the National Assembly and special rapporteur for the Research and Innovation budget for 2018 and 2019.



She joined the French government in March 2019 as Deputy Minister for European Affairs, where she is leading, among other things, the negotiations on the Brexit and the preparatory negotiations for the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union.



She is also the secretary general for Franco-German cooperation.

She became Minister for Public Service and Public Sector Reform in July 2020, where she led the reform of the senior civil service and the transformation of public services in the face of Covid and its consequences.



She was appointed Minister for the Environment in May 2022.



Ms de Montchalin is married and has three children. She speaks French, English, Portuguese, Spanish and German.

