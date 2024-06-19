Ambassador Kerem Alkin took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Turkey to the OECD on 15 March 2021.



Mr. Alkin holds a BA in Management as well as an MA and a PhD in Economics from Istanbul University.



He has had a distinguished career in academia, starting as an associate professor at Istanbul University Faculty of Economy in 1987, where he worked for 14 years. He also worked at Istanbul Commerce University for 13 years, was appointed to professorship in 2004, and held a number of administrative roles at both universities. Mr. Alkin served as President of Nişantaşı University from 2014 to 2015.





In addition to his academic career, he was involved in the establishment of three television channels, worked as Bloomberg HT News Channel’s chief editor from 2010 to 2013 and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Wealth Fund from 2017 to 2018. He also served as the Secretary General of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly from 2018 to 2020. Moreover, he was the President of the Mobile Service Provider Businessmen’s Association (MOBİLSİAD) from 2009 to 2021 and of the Renewable Energy Research Association (YENADER) from 2020 to 2021 among other leadership positions.



Prior to taking up his duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Turkey at the OECD in 2021, Mr. Alkin served as Dean of the Management and Management Sciences Institute of Medipol University from 2015 onwards.