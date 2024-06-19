Ambassador Catherine Cudré-Mauroux took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the OECD on 19 January 2024.

Ms Cudré-Mauroux was born in 1971 and is from Autigny (Switzerland). She holds a degree in economics and social sciences (lic. rer. pol) and a Master of Social Sciences in development studies (M. Sc.).

From 2020 to 2023, she was a member of the Directorate of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (DEFR) as Head of Central Services. From 2017 to 2020, she was Executive Director and Ambassador for Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, and Luxembourg on the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire).

From 2013 to 2017, she was Head of Policy and Quality and Head of Policy and Services for Economic Development Cooperation at SECO. Prior to that, she was Head of Evaluation and Controlling. From 2004 to 2008, she was Deputy Head of Swiss Development Cooperation in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan).

Ms Cudré-Mauroux joined the federal administration in 1998, where she held various positions in the Bretton Woods section of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation SDC (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs), then at SECO in the Multilateral Financial Institutions sector.