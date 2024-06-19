Ambassador Luca Sabbatucci took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Italy to the OECD on 18 November 2022.

Mr Sabbatucci graduated with honours in Political Science at the University of Rome “La Sapienza” in 1988, and did his military service in the Carabinieri Corps.

In 1990, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served at the Diplomatic Protocol and at the Minister’s Cabinet. In 1992, he was posted to the Embassy in Seoul where he stayed until 1996, when he was appointed Consul in Athens.

In April 2000, he returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and he served as Chief of the Office of the Director General for Human Resources. From 2004 to 2008, he was posted to Ankara as Deputy Head of Mission.

Since 2008, he dealt once again with the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ human and financial resources, holding the position first of Deputy Director General (2011–2015) and later of Director General for Resources and Innovation (2015-2018).

In January 2019, he was appointed Director General for Global Affairs. In this capacity, he was responsible for a wide portfolio of dossiers, both bilateral and multilateral, ranging from bilateral relations with Sub Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America, to Italy’s membership to G7, G20, OECD and other global fora dealing with energy, climate and financial issues.

In May 2022, he has been appointed Chief of the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Mr Sabbatucci has been awarded the Decoration of Merit of the Italian Republic. He is married and father of a son.