Ambassador Priit Pallum took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Estonia to the OECD on 4 January 2022.

Mr. Pallum has a degree in Economics from Tartu University.

He joined the Estonian foreign service in 1991 and has since served on various positions in the foreign economic and trade policy department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Pallum has been posted to Geneva, the Hague and Budapest.

Prior to taking up his duties as Permanent Representative of Estonia to the OECD, Mr Pallum served as Ambassador of Estonia to the Hellenic Republic with co-accreditations to the Republic of Cyprus and the Republic of Albania.

Mr. Pallum is married and father of three sons.