Ambassador Sybel Galván Gómez took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Mexico to the OECD on 24 June 2019.



Ms Galván holds a BA in Economics, a diploma in Advance Econometrics from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM), and a Master in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. She started her professional career in 1993 as advisor to the Vice Minister of Public Revenue at the Ministry of Finance, where she was involved in the project of the Mexican Central Bank Autonomy and in customs surveillance.



From 1994 to 2002, she held different positions at Banco de México, the Mexican Central Bank, among them Head of the Department on Financial Credits Markets Survey.



From 2002 to 2012, Ms Galván was Counsellor for Economic, Financial and Fiscal Affairs at the Permanent Representation of Mexico to the OECD.



Prior to taking up her duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Mexico to the OECD in 2019, Ms. Galván held the position of Director General of Analysis and Statistics at CONSAR, the Mexican National Commission of the Retirement for Savings System, until 2019.



Ms Galvan has two children.