Ambassador Jochem Wiers took up his duties as Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the OECD on 30 August 2022.



Mr. Wiers has over 15 years of management experience in international environments, foresight and strategy, European Union (EU), geopolitics, trade, climate, and energy. He studied Dutch law, international law and Spanish at the University of Amsterdam. He specialized in European law at the College of Europe in Bruges (LL.M.). He was a Ph.D. researcher at the European University Institute in Florence and a research fellow and lecturer at the University of Amsterdam. Mr. Wiers has published in a number of international legal journals, contributed to several legal textbooks and was associate editor of Legal Issues and Economic Integration. He has participated as a speaker in several international conferences and has taught at both graduate and undergraduate levels. Mr. Wiers was a professor by special appointment in international relations at the University of Groningen from 2016 to 2021.



Mr. Wiers started his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands in 2002 as a Senior Policy Adviser at the European Integration Department. He then moved to the Netherlands Embassy in Paris as Deputy Head of Economic Department (2006-2009) before returning to the Hague to become Head of Coordination of the Climate, Energy, Environment and Water Department (2009-2012) ; Director of Strategy Advisory Unit (2013-2016) ; Head of Interministerial Task Force Brexit (2016-2021) ; Economic Resilience and Security Coordinator (2021-22) and Project Director for Russia Sanctions Implementation (April-July 2022).



Mr. Wiers and his partner Eveline Mulckhuyse have three children.