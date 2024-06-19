Ambassador George Pagoulatos took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Greece to the OECD on 22 May 2023.

Mr. Pagoulatos is Professor of European Politics and Economy at the School of Economics of the Athens University of Economics and Business (2011-present) and is also a Visiting Professor at the College of Europe, Bruges (2006-present).

He possesses extensive experience advising government and the corporate sector. He was Director General of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) (2019-2023) and Advisor on European Affairs to the President of the Hellenic Republic (2020–2023). Mr. Pagoulatos has also previously served as Director of Strategy at the Prime Minister’s Office and Senior Advisor to Greece’s two non-political Prime Ministers (2011-2012).

He is a Council member of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and has been a member of the Governing Board of the Brussels-based European Policy Centre (EPC) (2015-20), a member of the High Council of the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence (2010-13) and President of ECSA-Greece (2013-14). He was also the Citizens Representative for Greece in the Conference on the Future of Europe (2021-22).

Author of several books and many articles, he is a regular columnist in the Sunday edition of the main Greek centrist newspaper Kathimerini since 2007. His book Greece's New Political Economy: State, Finance and Growth from Postwar to EMU (Oxford St. Antony's Series, Palgrave Macmillan, 2003) was awarded the prize for best book in Economics by the Academy of Athens. He holds a Law degree from the University of Athens, M.Sc. in Sociology and D.Phil. in Politics from the University of Oxford, where he was a Rhodes scholar.