Ambassador Ximo Puig took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Spain to the OECD on 15 March 2024.

Mr Puig, born in Morella (Spain) in 1959, has been President of the Generalitat Valenciana (region of Valencia) in the last two terms (2015-2023). In addition, he has held political responsibilities at all institutional levels in Spain.

He has been mayor of Morella, Culture counsellor of the province of Castello, member of the regional Parliament of Valencia, director of Institutional and Information Relations and director of the cabinet of the Presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana, member of the national Parliament, and, in the current legislature, senator on behalf of the region of Valencia.

Previously, as a journalist, he worked at the "Mediterráneo", a newspaper of Castello, and in the Agencia EFE, Radio Popular and Antena 3 Radio.

He is the author of the book "Una idea de esperanza" ("An Idea of Hope", 2023) and "El problema valenciano tiene una solución" ("The Valencian Problem Has a Solution"), as well as a frequent columnist in the Spanish press.