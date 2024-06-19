Ambassador Nadia Ernzer took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Luxembourg to the OECD in Paris on 24 August 2022.



Ms. Ernzer is a senior civil servant with extensive diplomatic experience who has held a series of positions in the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs at the national level: Political Directorate, Legation Secretary: Sub-Saharan Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (2002-2005);

Directorate for European Affairs and International Economic Relations, Advisor: Balkans, Turkey, EU Enlargement, Budget of the Directorate (2012-2016); Deputy Secretary General (2016-2020).



Ms. Ernzer has also held several positions abroad within the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs (MAEE) and the European institutions: Chargée de mission at the Luxembourg Embassy in Vienna to Slovenia and Hungary, and Permanent Representation to International Organizations in Vienna (2001-2002); Member of the Policy Unit of the High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy, General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union: Advisor Russia, Moldova, Belarus, and COEST Coordination (2005-2011); European External Action Service: Advisor Russia (2011-2012); Ambassador to Albania (non-resident) (2016-2020); and Deputy Head of Mission at the Luxembourg Embassy in Paris and Permanent Delegation to UNESCO from 2020 to 2022.



Ms. Ernzer holds a Master's degree in Applied Foreign Languages, specialized translation English and Russian, and political science (University Paul Valéry, Montpellier), and a Master's degree in Russian Studies, School of Slavonic and East European Studies, University College London.