Ambassador Haim Assaraf took up his duties as the Permanent Representative of Israel to the OECD on 6 October 2020.

Mr. Assaraf holds a BA in International Relations and Middle East Studies magna cum laude and a MBA with major in Marketing and Finance, both from the Hebrew University. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994, after having served in the Military for six years. His first post abroad was in Cameroon until 1997.

Mr. Assaraf subsequently served as a Desk Officer for Central Africa until 2001 and as Political Advisor and Spokesperson at the Israeli Mission to the European Union until 2005. He continued to work on Israel-EU relations as Head Desk Officer until 2008, when he was appointed Director of the Palestinian Affairs Department. After that, he served as Deputy Head of Mission in the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, where he was in charge of the bilateral relations between the two countries from 2012 to 2014.

Mr. Assaraf was appointed Director of the Non-Proliferation Department in the Strategic Affairs Division. He served in this capacity from 2014 to 2017.

Prior to taking up his duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Israel at the OECD in 2020, Mr. Assaraf served as Deputy Head of the Division for Strategic Affairs from 2017 onwards.