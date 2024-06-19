Ambassador Halvor Hvideberg took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Norway to the OECD on 1 September 2022.

Mr Hvideberg has started his career as Research Assistant at the University of Oslo (1988-1989) before taking a position of Economist at the Economic Policy Department, Ministry of Finance of Norway (1989-2000). He then became Counsellor for financial and economic affairs at the Mission of Norway to the European Union (2000-2002).



In 2002, he became Director of the Head of Debt Management Office in the Ministry of Finance where he later held several senior-level positions: Head of Section for International Economic Affairs (2006-2022) ; Director General for International Economic Cooperation (2017) and Director for International Economic Affairs (2018-2022).



Mr Hvideberg holds a Master in Economics from the University of Oslo. He is married with three children.

