Ambassador Madeleine Chenette took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Canada to the OECD on 8 November 2019.

Madeleine Chenette has an extensive career in the private and public sectors, lending her expertise to solve the most complex issues for better government policies and growth for global and national clients across a wide range of industries, including finance, digital, retail, industrial, communication, transport and the public sector. Complexity, diversity and challenging global environment have been part of her journey. She successfully solved the toughest challenges of the clients, and now, the ones of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and she continuously works in delivering green, inclusive and sustainable economic growth with public and civil servants, executives and board members. She brings innovation and leadership for our citizens’ well-being, corporation exports and growth and therefore, sustainable economy for Canada and OECD members and partners.



Ms. Chenette joined SECOR INC. in 1994 and occupied various positions until becoming partner in 2000. Subsequently, she served as Chair of the Board of SECOR Group and in 2011 as a board member of Transat A.T. Inc., an integrated tour operator. In 2012, she led the transaction between KPMG Canada and SECOR and became Partner and Head National Strategy Advisory Services. She joined Accenture in 2017 as Executive of the Canadian Management Committee - Montreal Products Industry Lead and Office Managing Director – overseeing strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services.



Historically engaged in her community, she has been president of many not for profit organizations. She is well-known for her insightful conferences and panels on economic issues.



At the Gala for Les Talentueuses, the Association of Quebec Women in Finance awarded its Inspiration price in 2011 and in 2013, the Great Mentor award. In 2018, she was Mercuriades’ finalist for Woman of Exception Award. She was nominated one of Canada's most powerful top 100 women in 2012 and 2018.



Madeleine holds a Master of Science in Management from HEC Montreal and Certified Corporate Director 2011 - Institute of Corporate Directors.

