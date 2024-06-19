Ambassador Elías Soley took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the OECD on 26 August 2022.

Mr Soley is an attorney with a solid professional legal practice of more than 33 years. He is a specialist consultant on legal and regulatory issues related to the digital ecosystems, telecommunications, technology and free zones.



He founded in 1994 with his wife, Emilia, the Costa Rican Law Firm Soley Saborío – Abogados, in which he led the TMT (Telecommunications, Media & Technology) and the Corporate Practice teams.



He has also been an international consultant for several Digital Consulting firms acting as a "local partner" in Costa Rica to provide regulatory intelligence and competition services in telecommunications, media and the digital economy.



From 2018 to 2022, Mr Soley served as Honorary Consul of Finland in Costa Rica and since then he has been working promoting trade and investment between both countries, as well as exploring areas of bilateral collaboration.



In the last 15 years he has held important business leadership positions, having been President and director of important Costa Rican business chambers and for more than 6 years, he has represented the Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones del Sector Empresarial Privado (UCCAEP) at "Business at OECD" and also coordinated OECD issues with the Government of the Republic and the ebusiness chambers throughout the OECD accession process.

