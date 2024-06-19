Ambassador Natacha Alexander took up her duties as Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the OECD in Paris on 2 June 2021.

She has held a range of posts in the UK Treasury, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the United Nations. She has led teams covering international economic and development issues including global trade policy, European economic strategy, financial sanctions and tackling financial crime.

She has also overseen UK development programmes in the Middle East. Natacha was posted to the UK Permanent Representation in Brussels during the UK’s last EU presidency and to Jerusalem as Senior Advisor to Quartet Representative, Mr. Tony Blair.

Natacha Alexander holds a BA Hons in Modern Languages from the University of Durham, a MA in International Relations from the University of Birmingham and a Postgraduate Diploma in Climate Change Management from the University of Edinburgh. Natacha is joined in Paris by her husband and their three children.