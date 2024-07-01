Ambassador Lina Viltrakiene took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the OECD on 20 May 2019.

Ms Viltrakiene holds a MBA in International Economics from Vilnius University (1997). She started her professional career in 1995 at the Foreign Trade Policy division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 1999 to 2002, she was Second Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania to the Kingdom of Norway.



From 2002 to 2004, Ms Viltrakiene held a position at the Foreign Trade Policy Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She then became First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Lithuania to the UN Office and Other International Organisations in Geneva.



In 2008, she became Head of the Foreign Trade Policy Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2011 to 2016, she occupied the position of Minister-Counsellor at the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the European Union.



From 2016 to 2017, Ms Viltrakiene was Deputy Director of the External Economic Relations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She then continued as Director of the External Economic Relations Department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs until 2018.



Prior to taking up her duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the OECD in 2019, Ms. Viltrakiene held the position of Director of the External Economic Relations and Economic Security Policy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Ms Viltrakiene is married to Mr Saulius Viltrakis and has one son.

