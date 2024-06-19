Ambassador Martin Bille Hermann took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Denmark to the OECD on 12 September 2023.

Ambassador Bille Hermann was born in 1968; he holds a M.Sc. in Economics from the University of Copenhagen (1996) and a M.Sc. in Development Management from the London School of Economics (2000).



Mr. Bille Hermann joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark in 2001 as Head of Section.



From 2003, he worked as Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy in Kathmandu in Nepal and thereafter he joined the Department for Development Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Copenhagen as Deputy Head of Department.



In 2008, Mr. Bille Hermann was appointed Head of Department for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Copenhagen.



From 2012 he was appointed Ambassador of Denmark to Indonesia (as well as Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and ASEAN) and served in that position until 2014, when he was appointed as State Secretary for Development Policy, Head of Danida, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Copenhagen, where he remained until the end of 2018.



Prior to his appointment as Permanent Representative to the OECD, he was Denmark’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York (2019-2023).



Mr. Bille Hermann is the father of two children.

