Ambassador Peter Ješovnik took up his duties as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Slovenia to the OECD on 3 September 2021.

Peter Ješovnik graduated in international relations and obtained a master's degree in international economics at University of Ljubljana. In 1997, he began his career at the Faculty of Management where he was a senior lecturer for International Marketing and European Business Environment. Mr Ješovnik was awarded with UK Foreign Office Chevening Scholarship and USA State Department International Visitor Leadership Program.



In 2001, he was named head of the European Affairs Department at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia, where he played an active part in the process of entering of the Slovenian business community into the EU common market. In 2005, he was appointed at the Strategic Council of Economic Advisers to the President of the Government of Slovenia. Later, he was also a member of the supervisory board at the leading Slovenian bank NLB and the largest Slovenian industrial company Gorenje. Additionally, he was acting as a board member at different national centres and internationally most prominent football club from Slovenia. From 2005 to 2007, he was the deputy director of the Government Office for European Affairs. From 2007 to 2009, he was the director of the Public Agency for Entrepreneurship and Foreign Investments and a board member of the World Association of Investment and Promotion Agencies. In 2012 and 2013, Mr Ješovnik was an acting member of the Management Board of the Capital Assets Management Agency of the Republic of Slovenia and the chair of the management board of the Slovenian Compensation Company. From 2014 to 2020, he was the head of the European Territorial Cooperation Division at the Government Office of the Republic of Slovenia for Development and European Cohesion Policy.



In 2020, the Government appointed Mr Ješovnik for State Secretary at Ministry of Finance responsible for public asset and treasury. As a state secretary, Mr Ješovnik was acting as a non-voting member of supervisory board at the Slovenian Sovereign Holding.

