Ambassador Francisco Saffie Gatica took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Chile to the OECD on 15 April 2022.

Mr. Saffie holds an LLB (2008) and an LLM in Taxation from Universidad de Chile (2008). He also holds a Ph.D. in Law from the University of Edinburgh (2014). During the academic year 2018-2019 he was a Postdoctoral Global Hauser Fellow at NYU Law. He started his professional career as tax advisor in different law firms.



From 2014 until 2015 Mr. Saffie was a tax policy advisor to the Chilean Minister of Finance. He also acted as a tax policy advisor to Chilean Senators Carlos Montes and Ricardo Lagos Weber.



Since 2012 and prior to taking up his duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Chile to the OECD he was an Associate professor of law at Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, Chile.

