Ambassador Sangdae Choi took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Korea to the OECD on 22 September 2023.

Mr. Choi, former vice minister of economy and finance, has been appointed as Korea's 13th Ambassador to the OECD.

Throughout his career of over 30 years in the Korean government, Mr. Choi has earned renown as a budget expert, taking up a range of key positions at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Budget, as well as the presidential office.

Mr. Choi also worked as a senior economist at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., building a global career in the sustainable development field as well.

Under the Yoon administration, he played a leading role in preparing and passing supplementary budget plans aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses and ensuring public welfare and livelihoods, and in also promoting fiscal soundness which got worse seriously through the Covid-19 pandemic.