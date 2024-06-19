Ambassador Régine Vandriessche took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Belgium to the OECD on 21 September 2020.

Ms. Vandriessche holds a PhD in Classical Languages and a PhD in History, both from the Catholic University of Louvain.



She joined the Belgium Diplomatic Service in 1989 and served as an attaché at the Permanent Representation of Belgium to the European Union as her first appointment.



Ms. Vandriessche then held several positions both in Belgium and abroad, among them in Japan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and as the Deputy-Director of the EU Presidency 2001 Logistics Team -Directorate General for Coordination and European Affairs in 2001. She was appointed Roving Ambassador for Migration and Asylum in 2002, and was subsequently seconded to serve as Diplomatic Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice from 2003 to 2005. She was then Counsellor for Foreign Policy Coordination at the Permanent Representation of Belgium to the European Union from 2005 to 2008.



In 2008, Ms. Vandriessche was appointed Director of the EU Presidency 2010 Logistics Team - Directorate General for Coordination and European Affairs. From 2010 to 2015, she served as Deputy Director General of the Directorate General for Bilateral Relations.



Prior to taking up her duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Belgium at the OECD in 2020, Ms. Vandriessche headed the Asia-Pacific Division of the Directorate General for Bilateral Relations.

