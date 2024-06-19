Ambassador Aleš Chmelař took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Czechia to the OECD on 29 August 2022.

Mr. Chmelař is specialised in EU policy-making, European economic and monetary policy as well as industrial-policy strategies of Central and Eastern Europe. He graduated from the Institut d'études politiques de Paris (Sciences Po Paris) and the London School of Economics with a degree in Political Economy of Europe in 2011.



After graduation, he worked at several positions in Brussels, including a position of researcher and Head of the European Credit Research Institute at the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS). He entered the Czech civil service in 2014 and worked as chief EU analyst and Director of the Economic Policy Coordination Department at the Czech Government Office.



Since 2017, he served as State Secretary for European Affairs and as European Council Sherpa to two Czech Prime Ministers. He joined the diplomatic service in 2018 as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for European affairs where he served until his appointment as Permanent Representative of Czechia to the OECD.

