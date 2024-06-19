Ambassador Unnur Orradóttir Ramette took up her duties as Permanent Representative of Iceland to the OECD on 6 July 2020.

Ms Orradóttir Ramette holds a diploma Business Administration University of Iceland and a MSc in International Management from the ESC Lille, France (1993).



She started her career in the private sector in 1993, as Project manager for Kredietbank Lille, France, then from 1994 to 1996 as Co-owner and Managing Director (business services) of Adomia, Paris.



Having joined the Icelandic foreign services, Ms Orradóttir Ramette served as Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Iceland in Paris, from 1997 to 2009. From 2009 to 2016, she was Counsellor at the Directorate of External Trade and Economic Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Reykjavik. She was appointed Ambassador in January 2016. From 2016 to 2018, she held the position of Director-General of External Trade and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she was notably in charge of European Affairs, Trade Agreements, Business and culture promotion, Economic Affairs and bilateral relations (incl. OECD, WTO), and the Translation Centre.



Prior to taking up her duties as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iceland to the OECD in 2020, Ms Orradóttir Ramette served as Ambassador of Iceland to Uganda, Kenya, Namibia, Ethiopia and Malawi, Ambassador-designate to Djibouti and South-Africa, Permanent representative of Iceland to UNEP (Nairobi), as well as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union since August 2018.

