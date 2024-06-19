Ambassador Brendan Pearson took up his duties as Permanent Representative of Australia to the OECD on 4 October 2021.

Mr Pearson was most recently Senior Adviser (International – Trade and Investment), Office of the Prime Minister. He has previously worked overseas as Visiting Scholar, Department of Politics and International Studies, University of Cambridge (2017-2018); North Asia Bureau chief for the Australian Financial Review in Tokyo (2002-2005) and Counsellor (Trade Policy), Australian Embassy, Washington DC (1996-1999).



In Australia he worked as Senior Adviser, Office of the Minister for Finance (2018-2019); Senior Adviser (Trade Policy), Office of the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment (2018); Chief Executive, Minerals Council of Australia (2014-2017); Vice President, Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Peabody Energy Australia (2012-2013); Deputy Chief Executive, Minerals Council of Australia (2007-2012); Assistant Secretary, Environment Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) (2007); Assistant Secretary, Services and Intellectual Property Branch, DFAT (2006); Senior Correspondent, Australian Financial Review (1999-2005); and Australia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Branch, DFAT (1992-1995).



Mr Pearson holds a Master of Philosophy in International Relations from the University of Cambridge (1992); and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Australian National University (1984).

