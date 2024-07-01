Economic surveys

The Surveys are discussed by the EDRC with participation by member countries’ and the European Union’s permanent delegates to the OECD. The national delegates are sometimes assisted by experts from their governments. The country under examination is generally represented by a delegation of high-level government officials. To make the process manageable and efficient, the Committee designates two of its members as lead examiners for each review.

A draft Survey prepared by the Secretariat serves as the basis for the examination. After the plenary EDRC meeting, the Secretariat revises the draft Survey in consultation with the country under review, to take into account the comments and recommendations made by the Committee. The Committee then approves a final version for publication under its own responsibility. A key feature of this process is that all Committee members agree on the final report. It is not solely the responsibility of the Secretariat, although obviously its judgements are an important input, nor does it simply accommodate the views of the country under review. Through this interactive process, a large degree of consensus is reached on the analysis and recommendations, and the Survey becomes a commonly owned product.