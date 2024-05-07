Inequality is rising in all its dimensions. People everywhere are vulnerable to economic shocks, climate change, rapid digitalisation and demographic change. The OECD Development Centre’s unique datasets help policy makers design and implement better and more inclusive policies. The Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) helps them understand and tackle discrimination against women and girls. The Key Indicators of Informality shed unprecedented light on the living conditions of informal workers and their families around the world. Based on this data, the Centre advises governments on how to improve social protection, provide more and better jobs, and enhance the contribution of migrants to development.