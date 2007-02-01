The consequences of an ageing workforce are magnified in the public sector because it generally has an older demographic profile than the private sector (OECD, 2006). The challenge of attracting and retaining capacity within the public service as large numbers of experienced public servants retire is set to be a growing concern in many OECD countries. This report looks at the degree to which pension reform may be assisting in meeting this challenge....
Public Sector Pensions and the Challenge of an Ageing Public Service
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Abstract
