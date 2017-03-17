Skip to main content
Civic Crowdfunding

A collective option for local public goods?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b3f7a1c5-en
Claire Charbit, Guillaume Desmoulins
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Charbit, C. and G. Desmoulins (2017), “Civic Crowdfunding: A collective option for local public goods?”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2017/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b3f7a1c5-en.
