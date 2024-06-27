The Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs develops international standards, and provides data and analysis, policy guidance, technical assistance and capacity-building to help countries foster better businesses and efficient markets for sustainable economies. We enable dialogue, consensus building and co-operation by convening stakeholders, including policy makers, market regulators, business leaders and investors, workers and civil society across business and finance policy areas. We work to shape better policies onanti-corruption, competition, corporate governance, financial and capital markets, financial literacy and consumer protection, investment and infrastructure, pensions and insurance, and responsible business conduct.

The Directorate is responsible for developing and overseeing more than 20 international standards that are essential global benchmarks. They include the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on Financial Consumer Protection, the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, the OECD Declaration on International Investment and OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct.