Allan Jorgensen

He joined the OECD in January 2021 from Danish logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, where he led work on inclusive trade and on responsible business practices as Head of Sustainable Trade. Prior to this, Mr Jorgensen served in the public sector as Head of Human Rights and Business at the Danish Institute for Human Rights, leading an international team of human rights and sustainability experts working with multinationals, governments, multilateral bodies and civil society organisations to promote responsible and sustainable business. A Danish national, Mr Jorgensen holds degrees in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and in International Conflict Analysis from the University of Kent at Canterbury (UK).